Iran committed to boosting relations with Oman

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has reaffirmed the Iranian nation’s commitment to deepening ties with Oman on all fronts.

In a message to Sultan Haitham bin Tarek Al Said on Saturday, President Raisi congratulated the Omani people and government on the Arab country’s National Day.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to employ all capacities to promote cooperation and strengthen the existing relations with the Sultanate of Oman by relying on the historical ties as well as the religious, cultural and popular bonds,” Raisi said.

The Iranian president also emphasized, “I hope that the existing good relations will expand more in light of the joint efforts of the officials of the two countries and we will see the promotion of mutual cooperation in all fields.”

On November 18, Oman commemorates its National Day in honor of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, who ruled the country from 1970 until January 2020.

Sultan Qaboos was instrumental in enabling the early phases of nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers, which resulted in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in July 2015.

Back in May, at a gathering of top Iranian and Omani delegations in Tehran, President Raisi said Iran and Oman share similar views on how to strengthen regional security, peace, and prosperity.

Raisi also stressed that the strong relationship between the two nations is the result of shared strategy to promote regional convergence.

According to Raisi, relations between Tehran and Muscat have improved on all fronts, extending from commerce to investment.

Raisi said that there is a potential for closer collaboration between the two nations in areas of energy, trade, communications, defense, and security, as well as in shipping of goods by land and sea.

During Raisi’s significant trip to Muscat last year, Iran and Oman signed 12 cooperation documents and memorandums of understanding to advance collaboration in a variety of sectors.

Additionally, representatives from Iran and Oman signed four accords to advance their mutual cooperation in the areas of free zones, energy, and economy.

The visit by Sultan Haitham to Tehran represented a crucial turning point for the two regional allies, opening new doors for closer diplomatic collaboration and better communication.

Oman has traditionally been acting as a mediator between the West and Iran.

The Arab country, which is called the Switzerland of West Asia, has also assisted in the release of a number of dual nationals and foreign citizens between Iran and the West, particularly between Iran and the United States.

In the build-up to the nuclear agreement that was concluded in July 2015, Oman also served as an intermediary between Tehran and Washington.