Commodities worth nearly $3b traded at IME in a month

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar month (ended on November 21) Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade of 12,238,762 tons of commodities and 357 vehicles with a total trading value of nearly $3 billion on its physical market.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor, trade of 9,870,000 tons of commodities and 357 vehicles valued at nearly $2 billion.

On this floor the IME sold 5,423,210 tons of cement, 2,091,000 tons of iron ore, 1,769,896 tons of steel, 540,000 tons of sponge iron, 97,220 tons of zinc, 39,325 tons of copper, 28,560 tons of aluminum, 2,000 tons of cast iron, 1,000 tons of coke, 800 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 250 tons of lead.

Moreover, the exchange saw trade of 2,160,633 tons of commodities worth more than $1 billion on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor.

Items traded on this floor included 639,750 tons of vacuum bottom, 652,735 tons of bitumen, 455,000 tons of polymeric products, 190,000 tons of lube cut, 135,628 tons of chemicals, 52,765 tons of sulfur, 27,655 tons of oil, 14,674 tons of petroleum products, 1,440 tons of feedstocks, 1,300 tons of waterproofing materials and 1,000 tons of slop wax.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA