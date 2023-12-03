Imam Reza (AS) Intl. Festival to be held in four provinces 

TEHRAN-The 21st edition of Imam Reza (AS) International Festival is set to take place in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province, and three other provinces in Iran during the months of April and May, next year, the organizers have announced.

This edition of the festival will feature a diverse range of categories, including activities taking place in the northern province of Mazandaran, the southern province of Khuzestan, and the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, the director of Imam Reza (AS) International Art and Cultural Foundation Morteza Saeidizadeh said in a press conference in Tehran on Sunday.

Efforts have been made to create a transformational shift in the festival, transitioning from public events to more professional endeavors within the foundation, he added.

The festival will also include specialized conferences, workshops for critique and evaluation of works, as well as peripheral sections, he explained.

He further emphasized the importance of showcasing prestigious and outstanding media products through various platforms such as social networks, environmental spaces, urban performances, and provincial showcases. This approach aims to give the festival a fresh and innovative outlook with the inclusion of new sections.

Highlighting the national scope of the festival, Saeidizadeh elaborated that all festivals are organized on a national level, and a dedicated national secretariat has been established for smooth coordination.

The festival promises to be an extensive theatrical experience, with 10 to 15 theater performances scheduled in each province across all of the country's 450 locations, he noted.

In addition to its national significance, the festival will also have international components, particularly in the fields of photography and poetry, he mentioned.

The closing ceremony of the Imam Reza (AS) International Festival will be a momentous occasion, as all artists will gather in the holy city of Mashhad to receive their well-deserved awards, he said.

In addition, a student festival and a village festival will also be held in conjunction with this year's festival, he added.

The Imam Reza (AS) Cultural and Art Foundation has been diligently preparing for a total of 12 festivals this year, encompassing the domains of poetry, music, film, and theater, among others, he stated.

The Imam Reza (AS) International Festival is held annually in various provinces of the country as well as in several other countries.

This festival encompasses various fields such as articles, plays or screenplays, produced shows, stories, visual arts, books, literary texts, poetry, press and digital works, and radio and television productions.

The festival will come to an end in Mashhad on May 19 that marks the birthday of Imam Reza (AS).

SAB/