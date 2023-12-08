Eleven Iranian universities in QS Rankings for Sustainability list

TEHRAN – Based on the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for Sustainability 2024, eleven Iranian institutions are among the top sustainable institutions in the world.

QS, a global higher education analyst, recently published the second edition of the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024, ISNA reported.

Shiraz University ranked 731-740, and the University of Tehran ranked 841-860.

Tarbiat Modares University ranked 1051-1100. Ferdowsi University of Mashhad ranked 1101-1150. Amirkabir University of Technology, Iranian University of Science and Technology ranked 1151-1200; Shahid Beheshti University, Sharif University of Technology, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Islamic Azad University, and University of Tabriz ranked 1201.

The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability framework highlights how universities are taking action to tackle the world’s greatest Environmental, Social, and Governance issues.

The three QS indicators for the World University Ranking: Sustainability 2024 are: Environmental impact including three indicators of environmental sustainability, environmental education, and environmental research.

Social impact includes equity, knowledge exchange, education impact, employability, outcomes and health, and well-being.

Governance is based on indicators related to good governance such as ethics, employment practices, transparency, and decision-making.

It should be noted that the governance index was added to the evaluated indices for the first time in 2024.

In this year's ranking, a total of 1,397 higher education institutions (more than double the number evaluated in last year's pilot edition) were assessed in 95 countries and regions of the world.

The University of Toronto is named the world’s most sustainable university followed by the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Manchester.

Recent rankings

QS Asia University Rankings (QS) included 31 Iranian universities in the list of top universities in 2024, compared with 16 and 13 universities in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Sharif University of Technology ranked first among Iranian universities, followed by Amirkabir University of Technology, and Iran University of Science and Technology, Mehr reported.

A total of 856 universities from Asia are included in this year's QS Asia University Rankings.

Peking University has been ranked as the best university in the region.

The Performance Rankings of Scientific Papers for World Universities, released by National Taiwan University (NTU), listed 18 Iranian universities among the top 500 institutions of the world in 2023.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences won the best rank among Iranian universities. It ranked 16 in pharmacology and toxicology, Mehr reported.

Also, the University of Tehran ranked 25 in Energy Science and Engineering, 27 in Mechanical Engineering, and 31 in Chemical Engineering.

Iran ranked second with 80 universities included in D-8 group universities in 2022.

Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, and Indonesia have the largest number of universities in the ranking.

The most important criteria to evaluate the performance of D-8 group universities include research, innovation, education, and international activities.”

Tehran University of Medical Sciences, the University of Tehran, and Tarbiat Modares University ranked 4th, 5th, and 13th, respectively.

The performance of 20 out of the 80 Iranian universities has been analyzed as the top universities

Tehran University of Medical Sciences has won the first rank among the Iranian universities.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings (WUR) 2024 placed 73 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world in 10 out of 11 subject areas.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings (WUR) 2024 included 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions.

In this ranking by subject, 73 Iranian universities were included, and 44 out of 185 majors were ranked below 500, ISNA reported.

The second edition of the Webometrics ranking 2023 of the World Universities ranked 440 Iranian institutions among 30,000 top universities worldwide.

The first edition of the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2023, in June, ranked 457 Iranian institutions among around 32,000 top universities across the world.

The Academic Ranking of the World Universities (ARWU), also known as Shanghai Ranking, has placed ten universities from Iran among the top 1000 universities in the world in the Shanghai Ranking 2023, according to the head of the Islamic World Science Citation (ISC) Database.

In the 2023 edition of the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings which includes 605 universities, Iran became the third most represented nation with 39 institutions

The latest edition of the QS World University Rankings (2024) has placed seven Iranian universities among the world’s top institutes.

MT/MG

