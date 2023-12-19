Petrotech 2023 conference underway in Tehran

TEHRAN - The second edition of the conference and exhibition of technology management of knowledge-based products in Iran's oil industry (Petrotech 2023) was opened in Tehran on Tuesday, Shana reported.

Held by the Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI) in collaboration with the Oil Ministry and the country’s major oil companies on the occasion of the Research Week, the event is attended by oil officials and managers of the country’s major oil and gas industry companies.

Petrotech aims to provide the country’s knowledge-based companies with a platform to get familiar with each other and with the needs of the industry.

Four specialized meetings focused on the technological needs and capabilities of knowledge-based companies for the four main subsidiary companies of the Oil Ministry are scheduled to be held during this two-day event.

EF/MA