Both Williams Sisters to Play in Leipzig Tournament

BERLIN Venus and Serena Williams have signed up to play in the Leipzig tournament in Eastern Germany from October 28 to November 5, organizers said on Tuesday.

Tournament Director Henner Ziegfeld said U.S. Open champion Serena and Wimbledon champion Venus had agreed to play in the tournament which will have record prize money this year of $550,000.

Outside the Grand Slams the American sisters tend to play at separate tournaments.

Other big names taking part include Germany's Anke Huber, Nathalie Tauziat and Amelie Mauresmo of France, Conchita Martinez and Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario of Spain, Russia's Anna Kournikova, Kim Clijsters of Belgium, Barbara Schett of Austria and Amanda Coetzer of South Africa.

(Reuter)