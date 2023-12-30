Raisi commemorates Ayatollah Misbah Yazdi's intellectual legacy

TEHRAN – In a compelling address during the Third Congress honoring Ayatollah Muhammad Taqi Misbah Yazdi, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the rational and logical defense of Islamic beliefs as the paramount intellectual endeavor of this pivotal Iranian figure.

The President emphasized that the logical and rational defense of religious beliefs, coupled with confronting intellectual and ideological deviations, should be the focal point for all intellectuals.



Speaking on Saturday morning, President Raisi expressed his satisfaction with attending the ceremony dedicated to honoring Ayatollah Misbah Yazdi. He recognized Ayatollah Misbah as a scientist, intellectual, revolutionary, philosopher, and sage. The President acknowledged the Leader of Islamic Revolution’s repeated emphasis on the intellectual, thoughtful, and revolutionary aspects of Ayatollah Misbah Yazdi's personality, emphasizing their potential benefits for society and scientific centers.



President Raisi extended appreciation to those involved in collecting and presenting Ayatollah Misbah Yazdi's works and ideas to society, seminaries, and university centers—a task emphasized by the Leader of Islamic Revolution. Raisi lauded Ayatollah Misbah as a thinker with new ideas, underscoring the significance of his free thinking and innovations in thought, rooted in solid foundations.



President Raisi highlighted Ayatollah Misbah's role not only as a scholarly mentor but also as a stream-creating personality. This intellectual flow, he noted, persisted beyond Ayatollah Misbah's enlightened life, leaving a lasting impact.



The President commended the provincial educational courses, emphasizing their focus on unraveling mental challenges for the youth. He stressed that unresolved mental challenges among the youth could lead to societal problems and urged the importance of addressing these challenges. President Raisi cited Ayatollah Misbah Yazdi's commitment to resolving mental challenges among teenagers and young people.



In addition to his accolades, President Raisi drew attention to the broader impact of Ayatollah Misbah Yazdi's intellectual legacy, emphasizing its contribution to the nation's cultural and philosophical landscape. He noted that the intellectual stream created by Ayatollah Misbah has not only inspired current generations but also laid the foundation for future scholars and thinkers.



Moreover, President Raisi discussed the importance of integrating Ayatollah Misbah Yazdi's teachings into educational curricula, ensuring that the intellectual wealth he left behind continues to shape the minds of young learners. He proposed initiatives to establish research centers dedicated to studying and disseminating Ayatollah Misbah's thoughts, fostering a deeper understanding of his contributions.



The President concluded his address by expressing optimism about the enduring impact of Ayatollah Misbah Yazdi's intellectual legacy. He encouraged scholars, educators, and intellectuals to actively engage with Ayatollah Misbah's ideas, fostering a culture of critical thinking and intellectual exploration that aligns with the nation's values.



In the coming years, it is anticipated that the intellectual congress dedicated to Ayatollah Misbah Yazdi will evolve into a central platform for the exchange of ideas, research, and reflections on his enduring legacy, further solidifying his place in the intellectual history of the nation.

MAS