Struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan lose to Havadar: PGPL

TEHRAN – Rock-bottom Esteghlal Khuzestan football team suffered an away 2-0 loss against Havadar on Sunday in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

Younes Shakeri and Saeb Mohebi scored two goals for the Tehran-based football team in the second half.

Also, Aluminum were held to a 1-1 draw by Malavan in Arak. Milad Fakhreddini was on target for Aluminum from the penalty spot in the 26th minute and Reza Jafari equalized the match in the 37th minute.

Persepolis are scheduled to meet Mes in Rafsanjan on Monday, while Sepahan face Shams Azar in Isfahan.

On Wednesday, Zob Ahan will host Gol Gohar and Foolad play Nassaji.