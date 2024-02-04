Production of iron ore concentrate rises 6% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN- The production of iron ore concentrate in Iran increased by six percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Decemebr 21, 2023), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

As IMIDRO reported, 38,152,936 tons of iron ore concentrate was produced in the first nine months of this year, while the figure was 36,162,096 tons in the same time span of the previous year.

Iron ore concentrate is an output product from processed iron ores that have been milled (crush, grind, magnetic separation, flotation) to separate deleterious elements and produce a high-quality product.

Iron ore concentrates are deep beneficiated iron ore products, used for sintering and blast furnace production, as well as pellet production.

MA