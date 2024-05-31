Iranian ambassador meets Ras Al Khaimah Ruler to strengthen bilateral relations

TEHRAN— Iran's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has met with the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, emphasizing the potential for enhanced bilateral relations in accordance with the aspirations of both nations.

During the meeting between Ambassador Reza Ameri and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Iranian envoy expressed gratitude for the written condolences extended by Al Qasimi and the Crown Prince of the UAE, following the tragic deaths of Iran's president and foreign minister.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also expressed his sympathies to the Iranian government and its people via a heartfelt message on his X account, stating, "I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their entourage following a tragic accident. We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families. The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time."

Ambassador Ameri provided an update on the burgeoning bilateral relations between Iran and the UAE across various sectors, highlighting the Islamic Republic’s ongoing commitment to strengthening ties with its neighbors. He underscored Iran’s advancements in agriculture, industry, medicine, knowledge-based products, and new technologies.

The ambassador referenced the recent Joint Economic Commission meeting between Iran and the UAE, which took place last month, signaling Tehran’s readiness to enhance economic and commercial cooperation. This rare joint economic commission convened in Abu Dhabi from April 30 to May 1, marking the first such meeting in a decade. Key figures in attendance included Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehdi Bazrpash and Emirati Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.

Highlighting Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic geographical location and its proximity to Iran, Ameri reiterated the importance of continuous dialogue and collaboration.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi reciprocated these sentiments, emphasizing the UAE's commitment to strengthening ties with Iran. He stressed the necessity of increased communication and meetings among officials to foster development and prosperity.

In his concluding remarks, Sheikh Saud lauded Iran's rich history and culture, expressing readiness to facilitate the activities of Iranian businessmen and economic actors to further fortify bilateral relations.

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), one of the seven emirates constituting the UAE, serves as a vital trading hub. The emirate, with a rich historical backdrop tied to the Islamic trading port of Julfar, spans 2,486 square kilometers and boasts a 64-kilometer coastline. As of 2015, its population was approximately 345,000.

