You are on the right side of history

Dear university students in the United States of America, this message is an expression of our empathy and solidarity with you. As the page of history is turning, you are standing on the right side of it.

From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students

May 25, 2024

To the awakened consciences

I am writing this letter to American university students whose awakened conscience has moved them to defend the oppressed women and children of Gaza.

From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students

May 25, 2024

You have now formed a branch of Resistance Front

Dear university students in the United States of America, you have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front.

From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students

May 25, 2024

Do not oppress and do not be oppressed

The Quran's lesson for human relations is: "Do not oppress and do not be oppressed" (2:279).

From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students

May 25, 2024

The Quran's lesson for us Muslims and all of humanity, is to stand up for that which is right: "So be steadfast as you have been commanded" (11:112).



From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students

May 25, 2024

Quran

My advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran.

From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students

May 25, 2024

I value your perseverance

I am writing this letter to American university students whose awakened conscience has moved them to defend the oppressed women and children of Gaza.

From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students

May 25, 2024