You are on the right side of history
Dear university students in the United States of America, this message is an expression of our empathy and solidarity with you. As the page of history is turning, you are standing on the right side of it.
From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students
May 25, 2024
To the awakened consciences
I am writing this letter to American university students whose awakened conscience has moved them to defend the oppressed women and children of Gaza.
From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students
May 25, 2024
You have now formed a branch of Resistance Front
Dear university students in the United States of America, you have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front.
From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students
May 25, 2024
Do not oppress and do not be oppressed
The Quran's lesson for human relations is: "Do not oppress and do not be oppressed" (2:279).
From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students
May 25, 2024
The Quran's lesson for us Muslims and all of humanity, is to stand up for that which is right: "So be steadfast as you have been commanded" (11:112).
From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students
May 25, 2024
Quran
My advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran.
From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students
May 25, 2024
I value your perseverance
I am writing this letter to American university students whose awakened conscience has moved them to defend the oppressed women and children of Gaza.
From Imam Khamenei’s Letter to American University Students
May 25, 2024
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