Inter’s Taremi out with muscle injury

TEHRAN – Inter Milan newly signing Mehdi Taremi has suffered a muscle injury and is expected to miss the start of the 2024/25 Serie A season.

The 32-year-old Iranian striker officially signed for the Nerazzurri last month after leaving Porto as a free transfer and he is immediately engaged in their pre-season preparations, scoring five goals in three friendlies.

Having signed a three-year contract, Taremi is expected to play a backup role for Inter's main strikers, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

Inter confirmed that Taremi suffered a muscle strain in his left thigh, an injury that will keep him out for around 10-15 days. The club's first game of the new Serie A season starts against Genoa on Aug. 17 and he is now expected to miss the match.

The hope is that the 32-year-old forward will be fit enough to take part in the second game of the season against Lecce, slated for Aug. 24.