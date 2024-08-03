Inter’s Taremi out with muscle injury
TEHRAN – Inter Milan newly signing Mehdi Taremi has suffered a muscle injury and is expected to miss the start of the 2024/25 Serie A season.
The 32-year-old Iranian striker officially signed for the Nerazzurri last month after leaving Porto as a free transfer and he is immediately engaged in their pre-season preparations, scoring five goals in three friendlies.
Having signed a three-year contract, Taremi is expected to play a backup role for Inter's main strikers, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.
Inter confirmed that Taremi suffered a muscle strain in his left thigh, an injury that will keep him out for around 10-15 days. The club's first game of the new Serie A season starts against Genoa on Aug. 17 and he is now expected to miss the match.
The hope is that the 32-year-old forward will be fit enough to take part in the second game of the season against Lecce, slated for Aug. 24.
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