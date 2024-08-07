Journos to go in for tourism rally

TEHRAN - The Touring and Automobile Club of Iran is set to host a family-friendly tourist rally for journos to celebrate National Journalist Day.

Expressing appreciation for the efforts of journalists in enlightening and informing the public, the spokesperson for TACI stated “Following the successful rally last year and the positive response from participants and their families, the club has decided to include this event as a regular and annual fixture on their calendar.”

The rally, Shahab Malmir highlighted, is set to honor media martyrs and celebrate journalists, as well as to promote social enthusiasm, safe driving culture, and responsible travel through media people.

He underscored that such rallies are considered tourism events, where the criteria for determining top performers include adherence to proper driving principles, respect for traffic laws, performance in various situations, map reading skills, route navigation, and precise timing for reaching checkpoints.

In his final words, Malmir also mentioned that participants will receive essential guidelines in a briefing session before the event.

XF/AM