Unprecedented record set in development of thermal power plant infrastructure

TEHRAN- The spokesman for the electricity industry, referring to the complex management of the country's power grid with 42 million subscribers, announced unprecedented records in the development of power plant infrastructure and a fourfold increase in renewable energy capacity in the 14th government.

According to an IRNA report, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said on Saturday at the policy-making council of the “25 Degrees, Covenant of Empathy” campaign, referring to the round-the-clock efforts of experts at the National Power Grid Control Center: Operating a power system that is more than 23 years old and operates with 42 million subscribers across an area the size of Iran is a very difficult task, and under conditions of supply-demand imbalance and war, its sensitivity and complexity are doubled; nevertheless, our young and expert specialists in the control room, with full intelligence, prevented grid instability.

Describing the astonishing development statistics in the 14th government, he added: The capacity of renewable power plants, which was 1,250 megawatts before the 14th government, has now reached 6,000 megawatts, indicating a more than fourfold increase.

Rajabi Mashhadi recalled: In the thermal power plant sector, too, an unprecedented record was set this year, and 3,000 megawatts of new capacity, including 2,450 megawatts of steam units and 500 megawatts of other units, was brought online.

According to the electricity industry spokesman, steam units of power plants have more optimal fuel supply, which will have a direct impact on managing the country's fuel consumption.

Referring to the development of transmission and super-distribution networks, Rajabi Mashhadi announced: Construction of 80 super-distribution and transmission substations at a time when the country was facing serious foreign exchange restrictions and financial challenges is a brilliant record for the electricity industry. Also, the level of grid smartening has doubled in this period, indicating precise prioritization of efficiency and loss reduction.

Referring to the challenges ahead in the winter season, he continued: Although Iran's power grid successfully passed the summer, precise plans have been made for winter and the challenges of supplying fuel to power plants.

The electricity industry spokesman expressed hope that, with the same cooperation and empathy that people showed in the summer, this year's winter can also be passed successfully and a possible gas shortage can be managed with smart management.

MA