Allameh Tabataba'i University Opens International Admissions for English-Taught Master’s Programs

Allameh Tabataba'i University (ATU), Iran’s leading specialized public university in the humanities and social sciences, has launched international admissions for its English-taught Master of Arts and Master of Science programs for the first semester of the 2026–2027 academic year.

Renowned for its rigorous academic traditions, influential faculty, and vibrant campus life in Tehran, ATU invites qualified international graduates and scholars from across the globe to apply for Master’s degree programs delivered entirely in the English language.

Available Master’s Degree Programs

Eligible international candidates may apply for admission in one of the following six disciplines (applicants must select a field corresponding to their Bachelor’s specialisation):

- Actuarial Science

- Cultural Studies

- English Language and Literature

- International Relations

- Regional Studies (Specialisations: Central Asia & the Caucasus / Middle East & North Africa / Southeast Asia)

- Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL)

Key Eligibility Criteria and Academic Regulations

To qualify for admission, candidates must meet the following official requirements:

- Non-Iranian Citizenship: Applicants must hold a valid foreign passport. In accordance with national regulations, dual nationals holding Iranian citizenship are not eligible to apply through the international student track.

- National Academic Clearance (ADAB Platform): Prior to registering in the university’s application portal, all applicants must register on the national ADAB system (https://adab.saorg.ir/PortalADAB/fa) and obtain an official tracking/clearance code designated specifically for Allameh Tabataba'i University. Note: Securing simultaneous clearance codes for multiple Iranian universities will result in automatic disqualification.

- Undergraduate Qualifications: Applicants must possess a recognised Bachelor’s degree in a discipline related to the intended Master’s program.

- Full-Time Commitment & Legal Status: All programs are strictly full-time. Distance, short-term, or part-time study tracks are not available.

- Language Training: Although academic instruction is conducted in English, enrolled international students are required under Ministry of Science, Research and Technology regulations to attend concurrent Persian language courses starting from their first semester, submitting a Persian language proficiency certificate prior to graduation.

Application Procedure and Timeline

The admissions procedure is fully digitised, centralised, and transparent:

Application Deadline: 15 September 2026

Application Platform: Submissions must be made exclusively through the official ATU International Student Admission Portal: https://apply.atu.ac.ir/. Applications submitted via email, postal mail, or in person will not be accepted. The portal is accessible in English, Persian, and Arabic.

Direct Registration / Agency Notice: Applications may be completed by the prospective student or an authorised, licensed international recruitment agency. Sponsoring agencies must register using the applicant’s verified personal email address. Submissions managed by unauthorized third parties or intermediaries will be rejected.

Required Application Documents

Applicants must upload clear, flatbed-scanned copies of the following documents to the admission portal (smartphone photos or blurred scans will be automatically disqualified):

Passport-Sized Photograph: Color photo with dimensions of 600 (H) × 400 (W) pixels (File size: 50 KB – 100 KB).

Passport Copy: Scanned copy of the primary photo and personal details page, with a minimum remaining validity of 9 months (Dimensions: 600 × 800 pixels; File size: 50 KB – 100 KB). Afghan applicants must also upload valid visa/extension pages.

Academic Credentials: Official Bachelor’s degree certificate and comprehensive academic transcripts.

Curriculum Vitae (CV) / Professional Resume.

Academic Letter of Recommendation from a qualified university professor.

Proof of English Language Proficiency: Official score report (e.g., IELTS, TOEFL, or equivalent recognized certificate) meeting the minimum threshold specified in the portal.

Tuition Fees and Financial Overview

Tuition fees for non-scholarship international students enrolling in the 2026–2027 academic year are priced competitively in Euros (€) and may be paid in their Iranian Rial equivalent based on the Central Bank's ETS exchange rate at the time of registration:

Fixed Tuition: €416 per semester

Variable Tuition (Theoretical Courses): €36 per credit

Variable Tuition (Practical Courses): €47 per credit

Variable Tuition (Remedial Courses): €11 per credit

Variable Tuition (Thesis): €376 per credit

Estimated First-Semester Total: ~€776

Estimated Total Program Tuition (4 Semesters): ~€4,220

Student Welfare and Accommodation

Subject to availability and regulations established by the University, international Master's students may access subsidized campus accommodation and meal plans for up to four academic semesters:

Dormitory Housing: Furnished 4-person rooms are available at a subsidized rate of 55,000,000 Rials per person per month (calculated on a 6-month semester basis).

Dining Facilities: Daily on-campus cafeteria meals range from 1,900,000 Rials (standard menu) to 2,300,000 Rials (premium menu) per serving.

Evaluation and Interview Process

Following initial document verification by the Center for International Student Affairs, eligible files are forwarded to academic departments for specialized review. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in a departmental interview—covering specialized academic qualifications and general English language fluency—conducted online or in person. Attendance at the scheduled interview is mandatory.

Take the Next Step in Your Academic Journey: Apply Now!

Advance your career with an internationally recognized postgraduate degree from Iran’s foremost humanities and social sciences university. Take advantage of an enriching academic community, world-class faculty, and affordable education in the heart of Tehran.

Online Admission Portal: https://apply.atu.ac.ir/

ADAB Clearance Portal: https://adab.saorg.ir/PortalADAB/fa

Application Deadline: 15 September 2026

Inquiries & Support Email: admissions@atu.ac.ir

Phone: +98 21 4839 2634 through 4839 2637

WhatsApp: +989371504037

Working Hours: Saturday to Wednesday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Tehran Time)

More information: https://B2n.ir/gu5047

Start your online application today and join the international community of scholars at Allameh Tabataba'i University!