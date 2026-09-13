CBI governor departs for Turkey; pursuing new banking exchange mechanisms

TEHRAN- Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), left Tehran for Istanbul, Turkey, to attend the meeting of central bank governors of Islamic countries.

According to a Mehr News Agency report, citing the Central Bank’s public relations office, Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran, departed Tehran for Istanbul, Turkey, at the head of a high-ranking delegation to participate in the meeting of central bank governors of Islamic countries.

During this trip, in addition to attending and actively participating in the official meeting of central bank governors of Islamic countries, the governor of the central bank has intensive plans on his agenda for bilateral meetings with officials of the member countries of the meeting.

The main focus of these consultations has been announced as deepening and developing bilateral banking and trade cooperation, as well as creating and defining new mechanisms to facilitate trade exchanges between the parties.

The trip is expected to be an effective step toward reducing financial restrictions and strengthening Iran’s economic relations with Islamic countries.

EF/MA