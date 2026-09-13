Iran’s industrial parks to become smart, specialized ecosystems under new SME strategy

TEHRAN- Iran’s industrial parks must become smart, specialized, and sustainable ecosystems, said Tahmoures Lahouti Ashkouri, deputy minister of industry and head of the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization.

At Iran Chamber of Commerce, he praised SMEs for carrying much of production and employment despite economic hardship.

ISIPO follows six strategic axes aligned with the ministry’s ten strategies. Priorities include upgrading value chains, building lasting links between small and large firms, and regional development based on local advantages. Mining industries are a key focus; Khaf in Khorasan Razavi is targeted for a specialized industrial park.

On digital transformation, he said industrial parks can no longer be just land and sheds. They must offer shared digital services, integrated energy management, and data-driven governance. One park will pilot the plan, with one park in each of 31 provinces next year.

ISIPO launched Iran’s subcontracting exchange system with the Chamber. It connects SMEs to large industries in energy equipment, connectors, electric motors, power plant equipment, and water treatment. The aim is stable, transparent ties, stronger supply chains, and less import dependence. Chamber Vice President Bagheri said the system must produce real contracts, not data, and integrate SMEs into national and global value chains.

EF/MA