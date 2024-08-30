Tehran hosting intl. construction industry exhibition

TEHRAN - The 24th International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry (Iran CONFAIR 2024) was inaugurated at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday, IRNA reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by senior officials including Head of the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives Bahman Abdollahi.

As reported, some 800 Iranian companies along with 50 foreign companies from China, Germany, Italy, Turkey, South Korea, and Singapore are showcasing their latest products and services in this four-day exhibition.

The exhibit covers 23 commodity groups in the field of construction industry and the main focus of this exhibition is on showcasing more innovative products manufactured by knowledge-based companies.

Construction tools, equipment and machinery, roof and wall coverings and prefabricated parts, cooling and heating facilities and systems, work safety equipment and supplies, kitchen, door and windows, interior decoration and architecture, paint, resin, building stones, sanitary valves, industrialization and new technologies, tiles, ceramics, parquet and floor coverings, electrical and electronic equipment, and supplies, pipes and fittings are among the items being presented in this year’s exhibition.

Iran Chamber of Cooperatives has organized the event in collaboration with the International Exhibitions Company.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Head of the Chamber of Cooperatives Abdollahi stated that not only the domestically manufactured construction products enjoy high quality for exports, but also these products’ prices are affordable and offered with fair and reasonable prices.

The construction industry has experienced an upward trend in recent years, he said, adding that Iran is a leading country in the field of producing quality construction materials and the Islamic Republic currently exports its construction materials to many countries.

The official emphasized that the export of technical and engineering services should be facilitated in the country.

The exhibition will run through until September 1, 2024.

EF/MA