Anniversary of Imam Reza’s arrival in Neyshabur registered in Iran’s tourism calendar

TEHRAN - The anniversary of Imam Reza’s (the eighth Shia Imam) historic entry into Neyshabur has officially been added to Iran’s tourism calendar.

That special occasion, according to the head of Neyshabur’s cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts office, highlights the ancient city’s pivotal role in religious and cultural tourism.

On Tuesday, Kamal Khani announced the registration, noting that it aligns with the national strategy of organizing and professionalizing event tourism.

“The move is part of a broader initiative under the government’s transformation roadmap to promote tourism at local, provincial, national, and international levels.”

Khani emphasized that registering events like this contributes to economic growth, social vitality, and cultural enrichment. "Tourism is a critical element in urban and rural development, and this initiative will pave the way for sustainable employment and economic progress," he said.

Neyshabur holds special importance in Iran’s religious tourism sector, particularly as the site of Imam Reza’s Qadamgah (place of passing). This revered site, located 24 kilometers east of Neyshabur, features a historical building surrounded by lush gardens. Constructed in the 11th century AH upon the order of the Safavid Shah Abbas, the Qadamgah has undergone various renovations and expansions over the centuries, including additions such as caravanserais, a cistern, and a bathhouse.

Razavi Khorasan province, home to Neyshabur, is a cornerstone of religious tourism in Iran. Khani noted that Imam Reza’s Qadamgah continues to attract pilgrims and tourists annually, underscoring its enduring cultural and spiritual importance.

AM