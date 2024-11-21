EU says ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant 'binding'

Most world leaders, states and humanitarian organizations have praised the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue long-awaited arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ousted war minister Yoav Gallant.

They said arrest warrants issued for Netanyahu and Gallant were "binding" and should be implemented.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said during a visit to the Jordanian capital Amman that the decision to issue these warrants was “not political,” and that the court’s decision should be “respected and implemented.”

"It is not a political decision. It is a decision of a court, of a court of justice, of an international court of justice. And the decision of the court has to be respected and implemented," Borrell said

"This decision is a binding decision and all states, all state parties of the court, which include all members of the European Union, are binding to implement this court decision," he said after a joint news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Safadi, for his part, said that the International Criminal Court’s decision must be respected and implemented, adding the Palestinians deserved justice after Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza.

He said the decision also serves as a message to the international community to take practical steps to stop "the massacres being committed in Gaza."

The French Foreign Ministry spokesman says that France’s reaction to the decision will be in line with the court’s statutes.

Netherlands ready to act upon ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

The Netherlands is prepared to act upon the arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Netanyahu if needed, Dutch news agency ANP has reported, citing the country’s Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

If the Israeli leader comes to Dutch soil, he will be arrested, Veldkamp said in the House of Representatives, local outlet Nos reported.

The Netherlands will also avoid “non-essential” contact with Netanyahu and Gallant.

“The Netherlands implements the Rome Statute 100 percent,” the foreign minister said.

Ireland calls ICC arrest warrants ‘an extremely significant step’

The Republic of Ireland’s Prime Minister Simon Harris said the ICC’s arrest warrants were a significant and serious step.

“The decision... is an extremely significant step,” Harris said. “These charges could not be more serious.”

“Ireland respects the role of the International Criminal Court. Anyone in a position to assist it in carrying out its vital work must now do so with urgency,” he added.

Ireland’s Foreign Ministry also said that countries must respect the ICC’s “independence and impartiality, with no attempts made to undermine the court.”

The warrants issued today “follows the court’s determination that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the alleged crimes were committed” by Netanyahu and Gallant, the ministry’s statement added.

Ireland has long supported Palestinian statehood, going so far as to independently recognize Palestine this May.