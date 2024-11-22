Tehran activates advanced centrifuges in response to anti-Iran resolution

TEHRAN - In response to the "unjustifiable" resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program under the influence of the European trio (E3) and the United States, Iran immediately put into operation a “substantial number of advanced centrifuges of various models”.

The decision was made following a joint statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasized, at all levels, that taking confrontational measures and any misuse of the IAEA Board of Governors to pursue political and illegitimate objectives would elicit a reciprocal response,” part of the statement said.

It added, “Iran reaffirms that its technical and safeguards-related cooperation with the IAEA will continue as before, strictly in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement.”

Following is the text of the joint statement posted on the Foreign Ministry website:

In the final hours of the #IAEA Board of Governors meeting on 21 Nov 2024, a non-consensus resolution regarding #Iran’s peaceful nuclear program was adopted under the pressure and insistence of three European countries & the U.S, despite lacking the support of approximately half of the Member States.

The principled policy of the I.R. of Iran has consistently been to engage constructively with the International Atomic Energy Agency (#IAEA) within the framework of rights and obligations enshrined in the Treaty on the NPT and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

From its inception, the Fourteenth Administration has prioritized the continuation and enhancement of cooperation with the IAEA with the objective of resolving outstanding issues.

In line with this approach, Iran welcomed the recent visit of the IAEA Director General to Tehran, ensuring all necessary preparations to foster constructive engagement and the success of the visit.

During the visit, the Director General held high-level meetings with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and inspected the Martyr Dr. Ali Mohammadi and Martyr Engineer Ahmadi-Roshan enrichment facilities. These discussions provided a strong foundation for furthering constructive interactions between Iran and the IAEA.

In this context, the actions of the three European nations and the United States—countries with a documented history of reneging on their commitments, including under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and resorting to unlawful sanctions and pressures against the Iranian nation—are both confrontational and unjustifiable. Rather than fostering the constructive atmosphere established during the Director General’s visit, they prematurely proposed a politically motivated resolution against Iran, disregarding the promising trajectory of Iran-IAEA cooperation. The failure of this resolution to gain the support of half the Board members reflects the disapproval of many states regarding the divisive and political agenda pursued by its sponsors.

This politicized and destructive measure undermines the positive momentum achieved between Iran and the Agency and blatantly contradicts the professed commitment of the three European nations and the United States to preserving the integrity and impartiality of the IAEA. It lays bare their use of the nuclear issue as a pretext to advance illegitimate objectives.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasized, at all levels, that taking confrontational measures and any misuse of the IAEA Board of Governors to pursue political and illegitimate objectives would elicit a reciprocal response. The details of Iran’s potential course of action had already been communicated to the Director General in advance.

In alignment with this position, the President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has issued directives to initiate the operation of a substantial number of advanced centrifuges of various models.

Undertaken to safeguard Iran’s national interests, these measures aim to further develop the country’s peaceful nuclear program to address its growing national needs, all within the framework of Iran’s rights and obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

Notwithstanding this firm response, Iran reaffirms that its technical and safeguards-related cooperation with the IAEA will continue as before, strictly in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement.

In conclusion, the Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates its readiness to engage constructively with all relevant stakeholders based on international legal principles and norms. Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold the rights and interests of its great nation while resolutely advancing its peaceful and indigenous nuclear program.