Israel's aggressions will not go unanswered, international law to guide response: Iran FM

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that Tehran’s response to recent Israeli military actions will be both inevitable and resolute, emphasizing that the timing and method of retaliation would be determined by strategic conditions.

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network on Thursday, Araghchi underlined Iran’s commitment to act firmly but responsibly, avoiding any impulsive moves.

He confirmed that the planned Operation True Promise III would proceed as previously announced, reiterating that Iran remains undeterred by provocations.

“The Zionist entity has sought to lure Iran into a regional war, but we have wisely avoided falling into their trap,” Araghchi stated. He assured that while the response would not be delayed, it would also not be rushed, emphasizing Iran’s adherence to international law in its actions.

Araghchi issued a stark warning against potential Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, dismissing claims of their vulnerability and highlighting the nation’s robust air defense systems. He cautioned Israel against missteps, warning of proportional retaliation to any aggression.

The Iranian diplomat also pointed to a growing alignment among regional nations against Israel's policies, highlighting a wave of solidarity in the region.

He warned that Israel's ongoing war in Gaza and broader regional aggression risk destabilizing West Asia, with the potential to escalate into a broader conflict. “The region is facing unprecedented circumstances due to the continued aggressions of the Zionist regime,” he noted, adding that such actions could draw neighboring countries into the conflict.

Araghchi further criticized Israel’s diminishing standing in the region, describing it as an outcast regime. He noted that many countries regret normalizing ties with Israel, citing increased awareness of its policies and actions as a turning point. “The countries in the region are beginning to realize the error of normalization with the Zionist regime,” he remarked.

He also condemned Western nations, particularly the United States, for enabling Israeli aggression. Araghchi accused them of providing Israel with political and military support, which has facilitated actions that violate international law and humanitarian principles.

Reflecting on the ongoing conflict, he condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that over 44,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed, with more than 104,000 injured. Israel also faces a genocide case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

As tensions rise, Iran's leadership remains steadfast in its position, warning of far-reaching consequences for the region and signaling the potential for a unified front against Israeli policies.