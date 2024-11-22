Students unite for Resistance in Tehran gathering

TEHRAN – Iranian students gathered to showcase their support for the Axis of Resistance in inaugural national assembly of “Resistance Ambassadors” which took place on Thursday morning in Tehran.

The event, hosted at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adult, was attended by Hojatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, head of the Islamic Development Organization, alongside student representatives from the assembly’s network.

During the gathering, Iranian students voiced their solidarity with the oppressed children and youth of Gaza and Lebanon, while strongly condemning the actions of the Zionist regime.

Children have been the main victims of Israel’s ongoing war against the besieged Gaza Strip which began in October of 2023. At least 14,000 children have reportedly been killed, according to the latest estimate by the Palestinian Ministry of Health; thousands more have been injured.

Additionally, over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon over the past two months of Israel’s expanded aggression in Lebanon, according to UNICEF. This amounts to over three child deaths per day on average.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with Israel facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly crimes.