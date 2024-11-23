Iran to form ‘golden rectangle’ tourism hub in central provinces

TEHRAN - Aiming to boost domestic and international tourism, relevant officials have announced plans to create a “golden rectangle” tourism hub connecting the provinces of Isfahan, Semnan, Markazi, and Qom.

The initiative seeks to capitalize on the unique cultural, historical, and natural attractions of these regions, fostering collaboration among local governments and the private sector to enhance tourism infrastructure and services.

Amir Karamzadeh, the head of Isfahan province’s tourism department, on Friday announced the initiative during a tourism event in Mashhad-e Ardehal near Kashan. He emphasized the untapped potential of Iran’s tourism industry, describing it as a “clean industry” with the capacity for substantial global revenue generation.

“This collaboration aims to encourage domestic travel, strengthen Iran’s tourism appeal, and provide improved services for tourists by integrating the resources and expertise of these four provinces,” Karamzadeh said.

The “golden rectangle” initiative builds on the success of a similar collaboration, the “golden triangle,” which links Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd.

Karamzadeh noted that the new plan is intended to extend public-private partnerships in terms of innovation and efficiency in tourism services.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official expressed optimism that the “golden rectangle” will serve as a blueprint for expanding tourism networks across the country.

Glimpses of tourism appeals in the four provinces have been given below:

Isfahan

Often called “Half the World,” Isfahan is renowned for its architectural wonders, including Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site surrounded by iconic landmarks like the Imam Mosque, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, and Ali Qapu Palace. The city is also home to Si-o-se Pol and Khaju Bridge, historical bazaars, and the Chehel Sotoun Palace. Beyond the city, the province boasts charming towns such as Kashan, known for its traditional houses and the annual rosewater festival.

Semnan

Semnan offers a unique blend of desert landscapes and lush forests. Key attractions include the Golestan National Park, a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, and the historic Semnan Bazaar, which reflects the region’s rich trading history.

The province also features religious sites like the Imam Mosque and traditional caravanserais that evoke its Silk Road heritage.

Markazi

Known for its countless cultural and natural sites, Markazi province is home to the historical city of Arak and the ancient ruins of Tepe Nush-e Jan, a Median fortress.

Visitors can explore the Khomein Museum, dedicated to Iran’s revolutionary history, or relax in the picturesque surroundings of Meyghan Lake, a popular spot for birdwatching.

Qom

Qom is best known for the Holy Shrine of Fatima Masumeh, which attracts millions of pilgrims annually.

Qom also offers cultural and historical sites, including the Jamkaran Mosque and the Qom Salt Dome, a geological wonder. The province is a hub for religious education and produces some of the country’s finest handicrafts, particularly traditional carpets.

AM