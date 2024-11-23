Neyshabur’s ancient rainmaking ritual registered on Iran’s tourism calendar

TEHRAN - The time-honored rainmaking ritual of “Chooli Qazak” in Neyshabur has been officially registered on Iran’s tourism calendar, according to Kamal Khani, the head of the city’s Office for Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

Khani explained that the ritual, deeply rooted in Iran’s cultural and religious beliefs, reflects the importance of water in the agricultural economy of rural communities. “The scarcity of water has always been a concern for farmers, leading to the development of rain-invocation ceremonies, which have been passed down through generations,” he said.

The official explained that the practice of rainmaking, known in different regions of Iran, often includes prayers, special rain invocations, and collective rituals. In 2014, Iran’s Cultural Heritage Organization officially inscribed the rainmaking ceremonies on the National Heritage List, recognizing their cultural significance.

Khani noted that in Neyshabur, the ritual is uniquely observed through the creation of a traditional fabric doll called “Chooli Qazak.” Crafted by village women and mounted on a stick, the doll becomes the centerpiece of the ritual. Children parade it through the streets, chanting verses such as “Chooli Qazak, rain and bless us…” in unison.

During the procession, villagers contribute sweets, bread, and other offerings to the children, while symbolically pouring bowls of water over them to invoke rainfall. Some researchers draw connections between the ritual and the ancient Persian water deity Anahita, highlighting its links to Iran’s pre-Islamic heritage.

Khani emphasized that registering this ritual on the tourism calendar aims to preserve and promote such unique cultural practices while encouraging visitors to experience the rich traditions of Neyshabur.

According to a cultural heritage devotee, the registration of “Chooli Qazak” not only ensures the continuation of this fascinating custom but also celebrates its role in connecting modern Iran to its ancient roots.

Situated some 70 km west of Mashhad, Neyshabur was founded around the third century CE. Narratives say the town derived its name from its alleged founder, the Sasanian king Shapur I. It grew to prominence in the eighth century and was ruined by invasions and earthquakes in the thirteenth century. After that time, a much smaller settlement was established just north of the ancient town, and the once-bustling metropolis lay underground—until a team of excavators from the Metropolitan Museum arrived in the mid-twentieth century.

The ancient city was once situated on the famed Silk Roads, which ran from China to the Mediterranean Sea, crossing Central Asia, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey along the way.

AM