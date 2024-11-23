NGOs demand justice: France must arrest Netanyahu and Gallant

Eleven nongovernmental organizations have called on France to enforce an International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant.

The NGOs, including the Ligue de Droit de l'homme (LDH) and the French Palestinian Solidarity Association (AFPS), demanded that France act on the warrants, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, they emphasized the need for France to ensure the arrest of the officials should they enter French territory.

It also pressed France to continue supporting the ICC despite external pressures, asserting: "The issuance of these warrants further underscores the need to impose sanctions on Israeli authorities."

