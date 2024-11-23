Hezbollah’s brave resistance in Khiam 

TEHRAN- For more than a week now clashes have erupted between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli infantry in the Lebanese border town of Khiam.

This is the second time that the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have attempted to take over Khiam since October 1.

The first attempt to occupy the large town took place more than a month ago with the IOF’s 98th Paratroopers Division.

In the second phase of the IOF’s ground operations, Khiam has become Tel Aviv's key military target again.

Over the past several days, the fighting has significantly intensified and escalated as the IOF struggles to take control of the flashpoint town.

Khiam and its surrounding villages are Hezbollah strongholds that are known to have a significant Sunni, Druze, and Christian population. It is a sign that all ethnic and religious groups in Lebanon support the resistance movement.

On Thursday, reporters said the IOF attacked the town with up to 100 airstrikes by fighter jets and drones in addition to 2,000 artillery shells.

The heavy Israeli assault destroyed many residential and cultural areas belonging to these ethnic and religious groups, in addition to major damage to roads and markets in the town and surrounding villages.

Despite the heavy bombardment and shelling, the IOF was unsuccessful in taking control amid fierce resistance by Hezbollah fighters.

The resistance forces destroyed two Israeli tanks and killed and injured an unknown number of Israeli troops.

Hezbollah is believed to be using the Kornet, alongside rocket barrages and direct clashes with light weapons.

Among the key routes that IOF infantry has been trying to use to surround the town is from the occupied Shebaa Farms and the outskirts of Lebanon’s Kfarchouba.

This means the IOF is advancing towards the east of the town.

The IOF is also advancing from the south of the occupied Lebanese village of Ghajar.

It explains why all of Hezbollah’s statements on confrontations with the IOF in Khiam have read that its fighters are attacking the invaders either from the south or the east.

Reports on Saturday evening said the front in Khiam is still active and the IOF is trying all kinds of weapons to enter the town.

A correspondent for Lebanese TV Al Manar said “a new attempt by the enemy forces to enter from the direction of the Abel al-Saqi spring, which leads to the northern neighborhoods of the town of Khiam, through the movement of a number of bulldozers and tanks from the eastern side of Wadi al-Khiam, while the sounds of explosions and machine gun bursts are heard in the vicinity.”

Hezbollah issued at least four statements on Saturday.

All of them read that “Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces east of Khiam with a rocket barrage.”

On Friday, the Lebanese resistance movement published eight separate statements stating that its fighters attacked “enemy forces” on the eastern and southern outskirts of Khiam.

According to a reporter with the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, “the Israeli forces are trying to cut off supply lines to Khiam by targeting its outskirts with heavy artillery and phosphorus shelling.”

The same newspaper reported on Saturday that “Israeli forces are facing fierce resistance around the Khiam municipality after they were able to advance at night, supported by Merkava tanks from the direction of the chalets and the prison in the southern outskirts, under the cover of raids, artillery and phosphorous shelling.”

“The sounds of clashes can be heard in the southern half of the town, in conjunction with phosphorous shelling in its center and artillery shelling on its outskirts towards Ibl al-Saqi and Jdeidet Marjayoun.”

It has been almost two months now that the IOF has been trying to capture, control, and occupy Lebanese territory.

During the 33-day July 2006 war on Lebanon, the IOF managed to capture Lebanese territory at a much faster pace.

The battle for Khiam is a testimony that Hezbollah is now a much stronger force.

It has already thwarted the first major land invasion of Khiam, and the second Israeli attempt is still not being executed according to plan despite the reported use of illegal munitions and the most advanced weapons available to Tel Aviv.

Despite reports suggesting Hezbollah’s strikes targeted key IOF positions, no official Israeli confirmation of casualties has been released.

The next few days will be decisive.