Nemati aims high as Iran’s Para archery head coach

TEHRAN - Iran's Para archery team has a new leader; Zahra Nemati, a legendary figure in the sport, has taken the helm as head coach. With her extensive experience and passion for the sport, Nemati is poised to inspire the next generation of Para archers.

In an interview with Tehran Times, Nemati shared her thoughts on the future of the national team.

Tehran Times: Congratulations on your appointment as the head coach of the Iranian national Para archery team. It's truly inspiring to see you take on this new role. Could you tell us what motivated you to transition from being a world class athlete to a coach?

Zahra Nemati: Thank you. I'm excited about this new chapter in my career. I've always felt a deep connection to the sport and wanted to give back. The opportunity to mentor and guide the next generation of Para archers was too good to pass up. I believe my experiences as an athlete can be invaluable to them.

*Coaching a team that has achieved so much under Milad Vaziri must be both exciting and challenging. What are some of the challenges you anticipate in this new role?

It's true that the team has a rich history of success. While that's a great foundation, it also comes with its own set of expectations. Maintaining that level of excellence and inspiring the team to reach even greater heights will be demanding. However, I'm confident that with the right support and the athletes' dedication, we can achieve amazing things.

* Speaking of expectations, what are your specific goals for the team, especially considering the upcoming Para Asian Games and Paralympics?

Our primary focus is on the 2026 Para Asian Games in Nagoya and the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles. I want to see our athletes not only compete but also shine on the global stage. We'll be working hard to improve their technical skills, mental strength, and overall performance.

* You've mentioned that the athletes' request for you to coach them was a motivating factor. Could you elaborate on that?

Yes, it meant a lot to me that the athletes wanted me to be their coach and Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled trusted me. Their enthusiasm and support have been incredibly inspiring.

* Your achievements as an athlete have earned you international recognition. How does it feel to be recognized as one of the most influential athletes in the world by Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee?

It was a truly humbling experience to be recognized by Andrew Parsons. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. I hope to continue making a positive impact on the sport and inspire others to achieve their dreams.