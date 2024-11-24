Iran’s “Melody” competing at Eurasia Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN- “Melody” by Iranian director Behrouz Sebt Rasoul is on screen at the 17th edition of Eurasia International Film Festival, which is currently underway in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

“Melody” tells the story of a young musician girl, Melody, who is determined to compose a heartfelt piece for children battling cancer, using the recorded sounds of thirty different birds, despite the presence of hunters in the area.

She returns to her home village in order to capture the beautiful sounds of the birds and receives assistance from the speechless caretaker of her family's house, Mango.

After discovering a mere twenty birds, Mango reveals to her that the location of the remaining birds is known only to the wise village singer, who has been driven away from the village by the bird hunters. Melody embarks on a journey to locate both him and the missing birds.

Set in a stunning natural backdrop, the story unfolds amidst the enchanting beauty of the surroundings.

A co-production between Iran and Tajikistan, the film stars Iranian actor Diman Zandi, Alireza Ostadi and Meghdad Eslami from Iran as well as Safar Haqdodov and Zulfiya Sadikova from Tajikistan.

In October, Tajikistan officially submitted "Melody" for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars. This submission represents Tajikistan's first entry in 19 years and stands as its third submission overall.

"Melody" premiered internationally at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 24, 2023. The film is produced by Sebt Rasoul’s Tehran-based Nama Film Company in collaboration with the state-owned Tajikistan broadcaster Safina.

Dreamlab Films, the France-based international distributor under Iranian film expert Nasrin Mirshab, is handling the international sales and distribution of “Melody”.

The film has garnered significant recognition on the international stage, participating in several prestigious film festivals. It was showcased in the 21st Chennai International Film Festival in India in 2023. Following this, "Melody" was selected for the competitive section of the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival in Iran in February, and the 24th Keswick Film Festival in London in March.

At the 23rd ImagineIndia Film Festival in Madrid, Spain, the film achieved remarkable success, winning several awards including Best Director of Photography, Best Music Design, and Best Original Music. Additionally, it received a nomination for Best Actress and Best Sound Design at the same festival.

With the motto “Cinema Without Borders”, the 17th Eurasia International Film Festival will run until November 30.

Filmmakers from more than 15 countries are participating in the event, and the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kazakhfilm National Film Studio named after Shaken Aimanov are the sponsors of the festival.



A total of 12 films from three continents are set to compete in the event to present works that reflect the rich cultural heritage of their respective countries. Alongside Iran, the competition program includes films from Bangladesh, South Korea, Austria, Qatar and other countries.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Behrouz Sebt Rasoul's movie “Melody”

