Zob Ahan edge Havadar in 2024/25 Hazfi Cup Round of 32

TEHRAN – Zob Ahan football team defeated Havadar 1-0 in the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 32 on Sunday.

In the match held in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium, Fariborz Gerami scored the solitary goal of the match in the 94th minute.

Nassaji Mazandaran earned a late 1-0 win over Mes Shahr-e Babak, courtesy of Siamak Nemati’s stoppage time goal.

Foolad defeated Foolad Hormozgan 4-3 on penalties in Ahvaz. Mohammadjavad Mohammadi scored for Foolad in the 42nd minute but Foad Najahi equalized the match in the 74th minute.

Malavan defeated Chadormalou 4-3 in Yazd on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regular time.

Naft Bandar Abbas defeated Yasa Tehran 2-0, thanks to goals from Reza Faraji and Ali Pourmohammad.

The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.

Sepahan are defending champions.