Iranian “Black Scarf” to be shown at Jordan’s Karama Human Rights Film Festival

TEHRAN-The Iranian short film “Black Scarf” directed by Alireza Shah Hosseini will take part in the 15th Karama Human Rights Film Festival, slated to be held from December 5 to 15 in Jordan.

A production of 2024, the 15-minute film depicts the last work day of a teacher at a small deserted village, when his students ask for something which changes everything.

Alireza Shah Hosseini is a filmmaker, scriptwriter, and CEO of the Shah Hossein Film Company. He has been making films for about 10 years. Although he has a master’s degree in cinema, he started filmmaking experimentally from his early youth. He was a student of double Academy winner Asghar Farhadi in filmmaking and scriptwriting masterclasses. He has made more than 15 films in various categories, including feature and short films.

Karama HRFF is the first human rights film festival in the Arab region and the first international film festival in Jordan. The theme of this year’s edition of the festival is “justice”.

According to the festival website, “We view films as powerful tools of resistance and as unwavering testimonies of resilience in the quest for justice, particularly for the Palestinian people. Under the bold banner ‘Justice for the Peoples of the Global South,’ we are dedicated to interrogating centuries of colonial, racial, and environmental injustice”.

“We call upon filmmakers to present films that champion justice for all: justice for the Global South, social justice, and environmental awareness. Amidst the challenges of our new era, where monopolies are further fortified with the powers of technology and AI, we re-assert that justice is the bedrock of human dignity, social equality, and land rights. Together, let us ignite a cinematic movement that strives for human dignity. We stand as witnesses and agents of change”.

Photo: A scene from the short film “Black Scarf”

SS/SAB

