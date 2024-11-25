Iranian entrepreneur, inventor wins Silicon Valley's Inventions Medal

The Honorable Iranian entrepreneur-inventor Hamid Reza Abdollahi won a silver medal and an honorary diploma at the Silicon Valley international Inventions Festival (SVIIF), America's largest innovation exposition held on July 26-28, 2024.

SVIIF2024 presents one-time awards in Gold-Silver-bronze for evaluating the top three inventions of the year in each field. The prestigious judges evaluate a lot of criteria in the field of technology and invention. This international festival is organized by the International Federation of Inventors (IFIA) and with the support of the Intellectual Property Division of the United Nations (WIPO) as an international Patronage, the United States Patent Office (USPTO), the United States Institute of Inventors of America (UIA) as a national patronage in the Silicon Valley region of America. (Santa Clara Exhibition Center-California) with the presence of inventors, prestigious universities of the United States and scientific and research institutions of more than 35 countries, including America, Australia, Canada, England, Bahrain, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Iceland , Ireland, South Korea, Philippines, Poland, Cameroon, Spain, Iran, Sweden, etc. were held.

It should be noted that, due to the support of important international organizations in the field of inventions and also holding this event in the Silicon Valley region of America, which is one of the most important hubs of innovation and cutting-edged technologies in the world (such as: headquarters of Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft etc.. are located in the Silicon Valley region), this global arena is considered one of the best and most prestigious exhibitions and competitions of inventions in the world. At the same time as this international arena is held, educational opportunities, including seminars, workshops, and discussion panels on current issues of inventions, innovation, and commercialization methods and the creation of small and medium-sized businesses with quick returns in the field of inventions and innovation, were organized by the United Nations Intellectual Property Rights (WIPO) and United States Inventors Institute (UIA). more info www.sviif.com

- Introducing Hamid Reza Abdollahi: In Iran, Hamidreza Abdollahi as a repeated Entrepreneur and Inventor, has organized bio-entrepreneurship specialized courses at the Faculty of Entrepreneurship - Tehran University for master's and doctoral students, and he has also been member of competition judge panel at Tehran University's Young Scientists Festival (YSF) in the field of start-up businesses. Last but not least, he has three patents in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in the field of Medical Technology, Health, Hygiene.