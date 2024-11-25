Uncovering secrets of ancient metallurgy in Masouleh region

TEHRAN - Experts believe that the Masouleh landscape in northern Iran is home to numerous metalworking sites, which reflect the region’s rich metal and iron resources and the extensive historical knowledge of its people. “The region transitioned from single-stage iron smelting furnaces to more complex four-stage furnace systems, demonstrating an evolution in smelting techniques over time.”

Iranian archaeologist Vali Jahani, who presides over Gilan province’s cultural heritage department, has commented: “Iranian archaeologists, in collaboration with archaeometallurgists from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, are conducting new research into previously discovered ancient metallurgical sites within Masouleh’s core and buffer zones. These discoveries pertain to industrial activities related to the smelting of sponge iron and metalworking during the historic and the Islamic period.”

According to Jahani, archaeological evidence shows that the Masouleh region was an important industrial town in the region for the production of sponge iron and iron tools and the commercial and industrial city of Masouleh was formed in this region, influenced by these industrial activities from the Ilkhanate period.

Jahani added that in a recent field research, the National Museum of Iran, alongside the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has made significant advances in the study of ancient metalworking within the Masouleh cultural landscape.

Fereidoun Biglari, Cultural Deputy of the National Museum of Iran and head of archaeological surveys in the Masouleh core and buffer zones explained that the region’s landscape reveals two interconnected systems: one focused on transhumant pastoralism and the other on iron ore extraction and smelting. These systems likely combined to form a dynamic economy well-adapted to the area’s rich pastures and abundant iron ore resources. Evidence from the region’s highlands shows that seasonal pastoralism dates back at least 7,000 years.

Biglari further emphasized that archaeological findings point to significant pastoral activity during the Bronze and Iron Ages, and this economic system continued to shape the region well into later periods. Over time, particularly during the historical and Islamic periods—especially the Ilkhanid era—iron ore exploitation and metal smelting became widespread, And the city of Masouleh has been shaped and developed by these industrial activities.

Ali Akbar Vahdati, another archaeologist involved in the project, highlighted the impact of metalworking on Masouleh’s development:

“The substantial iron ore deposits surrounding Masouleh and numerous archaeological sites in the region, archaeological evidence of discovered kilnsalong with evidence of ironworking such as spongy iron slag, indicate widespread technological activity tied to iron ore extraction, sponge iron production, and iron artifact manufacturing. This activity was integral to the medieval Islamic economy in Masouleh and surrounding areas.” He also noted that historical sources confirm that iron smelting, metalworking, and the production of iron products in the Masouleh have long been central to the economy of region.

In the cultural landscape of Masouleh, a significant number of archaeological sites related to iron smelting and the development of this industry, especially the development of sponge iron smelting, can be observed and this is not limited to one site.

Abolfazl Ali, an archaeologist specializing in ancient metallurgy, further explored the technological advancements in iron production: “The Masouleh landscape is home to numerous metalworking sites, which reflect the region’s rich metal and iron resources and the extensive historical knowledge of its people. The region transitioned from single-stage iron smelting furnaces to more complex four-stage furnace systems, demonstrating an evolution in smelting techniques over time.”

He says: The growth of commercial and industrial activities in Masouleh should be examined due to its special geographical location and proximity to important Historic cities such as Tabriz during the Safavid period and Soltaniyeh during the Ilkhanid period, and its connection axis with the Caucasus.

