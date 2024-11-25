UK might activate snapback mechanism against Iran, BBC reports

TEHRAN – The UK Foreign Office says is prepared to trigger snapback sanctions against Tehran in a move that reaffirms the West’s continued hostilities against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The mechanism, outlined in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, allows for the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran if it violates the terms of the agreement.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office told the BBC: “We, alongside our international partners, continue to express serious concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities. Through multiple diplomatic channels, including the United Nations and the quarterly meetings of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, we are working tirelessly to de-escalate tensions and ensure compliance with global nuclear standards.”

The statement was issued in response to reports of upcoming negotiations on Friday between Iran and the three European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—France, Germany, and the UK.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed in 2015, was an agreement between Iran and the P5+1 nations aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions. However, the deal began unraveling in 2018 after the U.S., under President Trump, unilaterally withdrew and reimposed sanctions as part of a “maximum pressure” strategy. Iran initially continued to adhere to its JCPOA commitments despite Washington’s exit, but by 2020, it started reducing compliance after European countries aligned with the U.S. in pressuring Tehran.

The UK Foreign Office spokesperson highlighted the UK's deep concern over Iran’s alleged expanding uranium reserves.

“We are deeply concerned that Iran continues to increase its uranium stockpile, including highly enriched uranium that has no plausible civilian use,” the spokesperson said.

Despite international concerns, Iran has consistently denied pursuing nuclear weapons.

Iranian officials maintain that their nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes, including energy production and medical applications.

On Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution denouncing Iran for what it called a lack of cooperation.

