Takhti Stadium architect Darvish dies

TEHRAN - Jahangir Darvish, Takhti Stadium architect, formerly Farahabad Stadium, died at the age of 91 on Tuesday.

Takhti Stadium was built to use for 1974 Asian Games and is part of Takhti Sport Complex. The stadium's building progress was started in June 1968. It was opened on 3 June 1973 and it is also similar to Munich Olympic Stadium. It is named after Gholamreza Takhti.

The multi-purpose stadium is located in Eastern Tehran, Iran and is used mostly for football matches.

The 30,000-seat stadium was used during 1974 Asian Games as the second venue. It was also hosted Iran national football team matches in group and semi-finals matches of 2008 West Asian Football Federation Championship. 2010 Islamic Solidarity Games was planned to be held at this stadium but the tournament was cancelled.