Tehran, Riyadh discuss joint investment programs

TEHRAN - Officials from Iran and Saudi Arabia weighed plans to further mutual investment opportunities, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Abdolnaser Hemmati and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih met on the sidelines of the 28th WAIPA World Investment Conference in Riyadh.

The officials talked about the opportunities for joint investment between Iran and Saudi Arabia to achieve economic development and fulfill the mutual interests of the two nations.

Held since 1995, the WAIPA (World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies) Investment Conference is a forum that addresses the economic and social issues that may affect global investment flows and other strategic and policy considerations.

The conference includes formal panel presentations, ample networking opportunities, and social events for the members, according to its website.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Harnessing Digital Transformation and Sustainable Growth, Scaling Investment Opportunities”.

