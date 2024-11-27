8th intl. congress on heart failure underway

TEHRAN –Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences is hosting the 8th international congress on heart failure which kicked off today and will run till Friday.

Supported by the World Heart Failure Society (WHFS), European Heart Failure Society, and the Szeged University of Hungary, the three-day event has brought together many national and international experts and specialists in internal medicine, cardiovascular surgery, anesthesia, as well as pharmacists.

Heart failure happens when the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs in the body. Heart failure is a serious condition, but it does not mean that the heart has stopped beating.

The congress aims to introduce modern approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure and highlight ways to prevent heart failure.

One of the most important objectives of the congress is to raise public awareness and highlight the importance of diagnosing, and preventing heart failure in the country, IRNA reported.

Heart failure prevalence is increasing due to modern lifestyle, improper diet, and air pollution.

There is about a two-fold up to five-fold increase in risk of heart failure among individuals with diabetes as around 40 percent of heart failure patients have diabetes.

In addition to diabetes, uncontrolled blood pressure, smoking, and pollution increase the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and heart failure.

Hence, the event aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing blood sugar, pressure, and fat, as well as avoiding smoking.

There is no cure for heart failure, but with the right treatment, a patient can still lead an enjoyable, meaningful, and productive life.

On the sidelines of the summit, an exhibition of the pharmaceutical equipment including diagnostic and therapeutic tools such as echocardiography, and angiography will be held.

MT/MG