Ending JCPOA breaches is a shared interest for all involved parties: Iran’s Zarif

TEHRAN – Iran’s strategic deputy to the president, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has called on all parties involved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to cease actions undermining the landmark nuclear deal.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA, he emphasized that reversing the ongoing breaches is in everyone’s best interest, warning that the current trajectory only yields detrimental outcomes for all sides.

“It is in everyone’s interest to end this harmful process and pursue constructive dialogue. Zero-sum approaches in diplomacy are ultimately futile,” he asserted.

Iran’s former foreign minister also made a firm rebuke to a recent resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, calling the measure as legally unfounded, asserting that neither Europe nor the United States is in a position to level accusations against Tehran.

The resolution, passed by UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on last Thursday, again ordered Iran to improve cooperation with the agency, asking the watchdog to issue a "comprehensive" report on Iran by the spring.

Zarif criticized European nations for failing to meet their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

He emphasized that following the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement in 2018, European signatories pledged twice to uphold their commitments but failed to deliver on any of the 11 promises they made. This failure, he argued, invalidates their credibility in making claims against Iran.

“The resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors is legally groundless,” Zarif stated, accusing European nations of aligning with U.S. policy while publicly opposing it in statements. “Europe’s obligations to Iran under the JCPOA were independent of U.S. participation. Yet, despite their vocal opposition to the U.S. withdrawal, they took no tangible action to fulfill their promises.”

Zarif also criticized Europe’s perceived moral authority on global norms, pointing to their handling of alleged crimes by Israel in Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon. He contended that Europe’s actions reveal hypocrisy, undermining any claim to being a global norm-setter.

Amid renewed talks between Iran’s deputy foreign ministers and their European counterparts, scheduled to begin Friday, Zarif underscored the importance of dialogue. However, he stressed that negotiations could only succeed if European officials abandoned their “superior” posture. “Europe must recognize that it does not define global norms,” he remarked.

Zarif further reiterated that Iran has remained committed to the JCPOA framework, despite the U.S. withdrawal and subsequent violations of its obligations. “Iran did not exit the agreement. We consistently expressed readiness to adhere to its terms. It was the United States that chose to abandon the deal,” he noted, citing comments by Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran’s Leader.

Looking ahead, Zarif argued that any potential new agreement must be rooted in the original JCPOA. He described the deal as a monumental diplomatic achievement forged through countless hours of negotiation involving Iran, the U.S., Europe, Russia, and China. “The JCPOA is regarded as one of the most significant international agreements, even by the Europeans themselves,” he said.

