ECO members gather in Tehran to celebrate expansion anniversary

TEHRAN – The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) celebrated the 32nd anniversary of its expansion in a ceremony held in Tehran.

The event to commemorate ECO Day was held at the Political Studies Office of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, with dozens of representatives from member countries in attendance.

Delegates from Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Islamic Republic of Iran were present at the event.

ECO Day is observed annually on November 27 to promote regional collaboration among member states in political, economic, and security domains.

During the conference, Asad M. Khan, the Secretary General of the ECO since August 2024, emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation among members in light of the growing regionalism in West Asia, which is becoming a vital energy corridor for the world.

He highlighted the necessity for the development of new economic and trade initiatives.

Khan further pointed out that Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey, as the founding members of the ECO, play a crucial role in fostering this regional collaboration, while the involvement of other nations such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan significantly elevates the level of cooperation.

"ECO seeks to enhance economic integration among its member states, potentially resulting in greater trade, investment, and regional collaboration," the ECO secretary general emphasized.

Khan added, "ECO serves as a collaborative platform for member states to address shared concerns, including energy, infrastructure development, and regional security. Additionally, ECO encourages cultural exchange and understanding among its members, which can facilitate connections and promote mutual respect."

"I appreciate Iran's foreign ministry for holding this commemoration conference to improve the regional aims of ECO organization among the members," Khan concluded.

The 28th meeting of the foreign ministers of ECO member states will be held in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad next week.