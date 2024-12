Iran win five golds at Bahrain 2024 Para Taekwondo Open

TEHRAN – Iranian athletes claimed five gold and three bronze medals at the Bahrain 2024 Para Taekwondo Open on Friday.

Ailar Jami of Iran won a gold medal in the K44 Women -47kg after defeating Khwansuda Phuangkitcha of Thailand 12-4 in the final match. Iran’s Narges Javadi claimed a bronze medal in the weight class.

Zahra Rahimi took a gold medal by beating Uzbekistan’s Karomatoy Rustamova 19-6 in the K44 Women -52kg final.

Roza Ebrahimi seized a bronze medal in the K44 Women -57kg.

Amirhossein Alizadeh defeated Uzbekistan’s Rasuljon Olimov 15-14 in the K44 Men -63kg gold medal match.

Iran’s Abolfazl Imani defeated Hussein Al-Buhaydar of Iraq 19-16 in final match of the K44 Men -58kg.

Iran’s Romina Chamsouraki claimed a bronze medal in the K44 Women -65kg.

Iran’s Amirmohammad Haghighatshenas beat Kazakhstan’s Platon Zobnev 21-9 in the K44 Men -70kg.

A total of 57 athletes representing 14 countries from three regions and one neutral athlete competed in the event.