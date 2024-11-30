7th Tehran International Electronic Music Festival opens call for entries

TEHRAN-The student section of the 7th Tehran International Electronic Music Festival, due to be held next year, has called for entries.

According to the call, university students can submit their recorded electronic compositions to the festival secretariat by April 20, 2025, ISNA reported.

Similar to the previous editions, the festival is organized by Yarava Music Group in collaboration with the Tehran University of Art.

Tehran International Electronic Music Festival was founded in 2017 by Yarava Music Group just one year after the first round of the Electroacoustic Music Composition Competition “Reza Korourian Awards”, with the aim of creating a basis for technical and aesthetic subjects, as well as composing and performing electronic music through the expansion of international interactions.

Achieving this goal had been started in the first year of competition in collaboration with the Hanover University of Music, Drama, and Media. From the second year of the competition and with the foundation of the festival, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and Luigi Cherubini Conservatory joined the festival. From the second year of the festival, the University of Tehran and from the fifth year the Faculty of Music of the Tehran University of Art also joined the festival.

Over the past five years, the festival has performed over 300 pieces of electronic music (fixed media and live electronics), video art, performance, and installation from around the world. It has also held numerous scientific/research activities such as workshops, masterclasses, seminars, lectures, talks, and review sessions.

Yarava Music Group was founded in 2001 by Mehdi Jalali, Ebrahim Allahyari, and Hamed Zand Karimkhani with the purpose of introducing an alternative style of traditional music and promoting instrumental music or a non-vocal-based genre of music.

Since 2003 and after the formation of “Yarava Modern Orchestra” through Alireza Mashayekhi’s suggestion, this group has started its artistic activities with the objectives of performing and introducing works of modern (contemporary) music composers of Iran and the world, as well as introducing the new instrumentalists. Since then, the group has held more than 100 educative/performative/research-based sessions in addition to its other activities.

The Electroacoustic Composition Competition “Reza Korourian Awards” is held annually in memory of Iranian avant-garde composer Reza Korourian (1971-2015). This competition invites composers of all ages, who are interested in electronic music, to participate in the competition in order to support and introduce electroacoustic music in Iran.

