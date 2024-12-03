Short film “Anarchy” representing Iran at 24th Camera Zizanio in Greece

TEHRAN-The Iranian short film “Anarchy” written and directed by Majid Kazemi Azghadi represents Iran at the International Competition Program of the 24th European Meeting of Young People’s Audiovisual Creation “Camera Zizanio,” underway in the Peloponnese Region in Greece.

Produced in 2024, the seven-minute flick is competing in the 17–20-year-old category of the festival, which kicked off on November 30, with nine other films, Mehr reported.

The movie shows a single mother who faces problems enrolling her son in a new school and decides to face them.

Mohaddeseh Hesami and Mohammad Jahanpa play in the short film that is a production of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society.

In total, 22 films from 21 countries are in the line-up at the International Competition of the festival. The participating countries include Canada, China, India, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and the U.S. among others.

Young voices from around the globe are representing their point of view, offering a diverse and multi-thematic cinematic journey that delves into the issues and passions driving young creators to express themselves through art.

Over 80 young filmmakers, alongside their educators, from 18 European countries and beyond, have gathered in Pyrgos not only to showcase their films but also to take part in the 14th edition of the multinational film workshop, the “Mythos Project”.

The European Meeting of Young People’s Audiovisual Creation – Camera Zizanio began in 2001 as an initiative of the Youth Plan in the framework of the Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People activities.

It takes place every December in Pyrgos, in the northwestern Peloponnese, along with the Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People.

Camera Zizanio is a sphere of creative activity. Film workshops are the most dynamic events, with the participation of artists/educators from Greece and abroad, and offer unique moments of creation to children and adolescents.

Photo: A scene from “Anarchy” by Majid Kazemi Azghadi

