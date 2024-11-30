The Syrian army has changed strategy and redeployed from frontline positions in Aleppo as a huge "influx" of terrorists reportedly invaded the city center.

The militants are led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, which is affiliated to the al-Qaeda terrorist group and kept the same terrorist head choppy tactics. The only difference has been the name changes.

The Syrian army insisted on Saturday that it will continue its operations to "confront terrorist organizations, expel them, and restore the state's authority and institutions across all of Aleppo and its countryside."

A statement issued by the General Command of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces stated that "in recent days, armed terrorist organizations, including the so-called 'terrorist Jabhat al-Nusra,' supported by thousands of foreign terrorists, heavy weaponry, and large numbers of drones, launched a wide-scale attack from multiple fronts on the Aleppo and Idlib axes."

It confirmed that the armed forces "fought fierce battles at various points along a front extending over 100 kilometers to halt the advance of militants," noting that "the large-scale attack by terrorist organizations launched from multiple axes targeted the Aleppo and Idlib fronts."

The statement also mentioned that dozens of army personnel were martyred and others injured in the battles.

Furthermore, it highlighted that the large numbers of terrorists and the multiplicity of engagement fronts compelled the armed forces to implement a redeployment operation. It clarified that the purpose of this operation is "to strengthen defensive lines to absorb the attack, protect civilians and soldiers, and prepare for a counteroffensive."

The statement added with the continued influx of terrorists across the northern borders and intensified military and technical support for them, the terrorist organizations managed in recent hours to enter wide areas of Aleppo neighborhoods. However, it stressed that these organizations "have not been able to establish firm positions in Aleppo due to the continued focus and strong strikes by our armed forces."

It further noted that "the armed forces of the army are currently carrying out strikes while awaiting the arrival and distribution of military reinforcements along combat fronts in preparation for a counteroffensive," affirming that this measure is temporary and that all efforts will be made to ensure the security and safety of Aleppo’s residents.

According to analysts, the Syrian army redeployment does not represent a retreat but a calculated pause to lure the militants into the open.

When government forces hold 100 kilometers of frontlines against drones, heavy weapons, and waves of foreign mercenaries the Syrian army's strategy is not about the frontlines moving slightly forward or backward.

The army looks like it is setting the stage for a zone to eliminate a wide number of terrorists.

There is no doubt the Syrian army has suffered a setback and lost soldiers but these are not signs of defeat. When reinforcements arrive, experts believe the temporary gains by the HTS will force them to retreat.

Reports indicate intense clashes are taking place between the Syrian army and armed groups in the southeastern Idlib countryside, the same route militants took to reach nearby Aleppo.

The fighting is said to be taking place near Maarat al-Numan, 33 kilometers south of Idlib after armed groups entered the city of Saraqib also south of Idlib, as well as a military airport.

The Syrian army has inflicted heavy losses on the terror groups, killing and wounding hundreds of their members, destroying dozens of vehicles and armored vehicles, and downing and destroying 17 drones over the past few days.

However, field sources have said that the militants are deployed in about 60 percent of Aleppo and are imposing a curfew on residents in some areas, which they have occupied until further notice.