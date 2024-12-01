Strengthening ties with Russia, BRICS, SCO central to Iran’s policy

TEHRAN – Iran prioritizes expanding cooperation with regional powers and international organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, according to Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow announced on its official Telegram channel that it hosted a meeting on Saturday featuring representatives from BRICS and railway officials from SCO member states.

The gathering included Ambassador Jalali, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Jabbar Ali Zakeri, and other key stakeholders. Discussions centered on enhancing collaboration between Iran and Russia across bilateral, regional, and international platforms.

Ambassador Jalali highlighted transportation—particularly railway development—as a critical area of cooperation between Iran and Russia. He emphasized the importance of completing joint railway projects to bolster connectivity between the two nations.

Jalali further reiterated that strengthening ties with regional and international organizations, including the SCO and BRICS, remains a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy strategy, aimed at fostering economic growth and geopolitical alignment.

EF/