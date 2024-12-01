Masghati: a culinary jewel of Lar

TEHRAN - A translucent dessert, with its gentle floral aroma and silky texture, the Masghati of Lar is a jewel of regional cuisine in the ancient city, situated in southern Iran.

Crafted with care, Masghati is made from a simple yet harmonious blend of rosewater, starch, sugar, and saffron, often adorned with slivers of pistachios or almonds.

Whether enjoyed alongside tea or as a standalone indulgence, its golden hue and tender consistency offer a visually captivating sweet with a delightful taste.

Masghati is more than a treat. For decades, it has become a symbol of hospitality and warmth in Lar and surrounding villages and towns. It is traditionally served by the locals during their many celebrations and gatherings.

Situated in the south of Fars province, and relatively close to the Persian Gulf, Lar beckons culture enthusiasts, researchers and avid sightseers with its rich history and enchanting landmarks.

Century-old tradition

Initiating some 100 years ago, an original form of Masghati was first made to Lar by Haj Mohammad Qannad, a master confectioner who brought this art from Muscat, Oman.

Since then, the Qannad family along with several other counterparts have carefully preserved this legacy, crafting a unique version of Masghati that has become synonymous with Lar itself.

Today, the confection is celebrated as a symbol of Lar’s culinary heritage, with its preparation listed in Iran’s intangible cultural heritage registry in 2019.

Taste like no other

While Masghati is produced in other parts of Iran, the Lar version is unparalleled in flavor, texture, and quality. This golden, translucent dessert owes its unique character to the meticulous artistry of Lar's confectioners.

The blend of saffron, rosewater, pistachios, and almonds are cooked to perfection in traditional copper pots, creating a soft, melt-in-your-mouth treat that leaves a lasting impression.

In addition of being the city’s top souvenir, Msghati is also exported to many countries such as the Persian Gulf littoral states, Canada and a number of European countries, to name a few.

Masghati along with its closest local version Halva-e Meqrazi, is often prepared for celebrations, religious events, and family gatherings, making it both a cultural and culinary treasure.

Culinary tour

Nothing compares to the firsthand experience of exploring a new destination. While in Lar, it includes a visit to traditional Masghati workshops.

The city is home to a number of confectioneries, where skilled artisans work tirelessly, combining age-old techniques with innovative flavors. Observing the labor-intensive process—stirring bubbling pots, pouring fragrant rosewater, and hand-decorating with nuts—is as captivating as tasting the final product.

Health benefits

This indulgent dessert is not just a treat for the palate; it also offers health benefits. Packed with natural ingredients like saffron, almonds, and rosewater, Masghati is believed to boost energy, improve digestion, and enhance memory. With essential vitamins and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and zinc, it’s a guilt-free pleasure that nourishes both body and soul.

Call for recognition

Despite its rich heritage and unique appeal, Masghati of Lar remains somehow unknown in some parts of Iran and beyond. Efforts to brand and promote this delicacy are underway, aiming to position it alongside Iran’s renowned sweets, like Isfahan’s Gaz and Qom’s Sohan. By introducing Masghati to larger markets and tourists, Lar hopes to elevate its standing as a cultural and culinary destination.

A lesser-known travel destination

Beyond its sweet delights, Lar boasts remarkable historical and architectural landmarks.

From the ancient Bazaar of Qaisariyeh to the majestic Dragon Castle (Qaleh-e Ejdeha-Peykar), the city's treasures tell stories of a bygone era.

Moreover, the city’s domed water reservoirs and caravanserais reveal its strategic importance as an ancient trade hub, while the lush Bagh-e Neshat offers a peaceful retreat.

No trip to Lar is complete without bringing home the city’s most cherished souvenir: the exquisite Masghati.

