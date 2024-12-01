Pezeshkian slams foreign intervention in West Asia, calls for regional unity

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian underscored the vital need for regional cooperation to establish security in West Asia, asserting that foreign interference is unwarranted.

During a joint session of the government and parliament on Sunday, President Pezeshkian conveyed Iran's peaceful intentions, emphasizing that the nation is not looking for conflict or violence.

He chastised the Western countries for their double standards, which hypocritically claim to champion human rights and peace, pointing out that they are the true instigators of war and violence.

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Pezeshkian expressed his horror at the actions of the Israeli regime.

"For me, as a human being, regardless of my position, it is unimaginable that a regime would allow itself to drop multi-ton bombs on women, children, and defenseless civilians in hospitals and schools," the Iranian president stated.

He expressed sorrow over the deaths of more than ten thousand children in the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, condemning the passive response of those claiming to defend human rights.

Pezeshkian denounced the role of the U.S. and European nations in the tragic events in Gaza and Lebanon, calling it shameful that these powers provide support and arms for such actions.

Moreover, the Iranian President clarified that Iran harbors no intentions of territorial expansion against its neighbors.

He noted Iran's efforts to resolve misunderstandings in bilateral relations, asserting that the situation in the region has improved.

He further emphasized regional unity against Israeli aggression, stating, "This is the first time all countries in the region have come together to condemn Israel's actions against Iran, and I commend our neighbors for this rightful stance," referring to the Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory on October 26.