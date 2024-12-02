Iran ready for fight but prefers peace: Zarif

TEHRAN – In a Foreign Affairs article released on Monday, Iran's Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that despite the nation's confidence in its defense capabilities, it remains dedicated to achieving peace and stability in the region.

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, the Iranian vice president stated that the country is "prepared to stand up to any aggression," and remains committed to pursuing diplomatic solutions to promote long-term stability in the region.

Zarif highlighted Iran's holistic approach to security, which includes traditional defense capabilities and a focus on enhancing the nation's security through economic and social development.

The administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian, guided by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is resolute in its commitment to a course of peace and stability, wrote Zarif.

He reiterated that Iran seeks to collaborate with neighboring Arab countries and strengthen its ties with allies.

"Our goal is to create a regional order that promotes stability, wealth, and security," Zarif explained, underscoring Iran's vision for a peaceful and prosperous West Asia.

The former foreign minister said that while Iran remains firm on not capitulating to unreasonable demands, the country is open to engaging constructively with Western nations, even the U.S., regarding issues relating to the nation's peaceful nuclear program.

"Iran can be an able and willing partner in building a better future," Zarif wrote, signaling the country’s openness for a potential new beginning in West Asia’s complex geopolitical landscape.