Zarif says Iran most sustainable, secure partner in region

TEHRAN (FNA) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that his country is most reliable and secure country in the region, voicing Tehran’s readiness for broadening regional cooperation.

"Just had excellent talks in Turkmenistan and India. Those who actually live in our fragile neighborhood have a real national security interest in promoting peace, stability, cooperation and connectivity,” Zarif wrote in a Tuesday tweet on a two-nation tour to India and Turkmenistan, adding, "Iran remains a most accessible, efficient, sustainable and secure partner."

The top diplomat stressed that people of Iran's fragile neighborhood are interested in promoting peace, stability, cooperation and connectivity.

Earlier, upon his arrival in New Delhi, Zarif voiced his satisfaction in the level of bilateral relations between Tehran and New Deli, and said that the two countries have always consulted on important issues.

"India is Iran's close partner and both sides have developed their relations in various fields," he added.

He noted that Tehran and New Delhi have extended their relations in various fields, and said, "The two countries have designed special financial system to augment trade and economic cooperation."

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated the fact that India is one of the biggest customers of Iran's crude oil.

Before arriving in New Delhi, Zarif, heading a high-ranking economic delegation, visited Turkmenistan to hold talks with senior Turkmen officials.

During his stay in Turkmenistan, the Iranian foreign minister met with Turkmen president and foreign minister.

Zarif and Turkmen officials discussed various bilateral, regional and international developments.