Iran UN envoy condemns E3 hypocrisy, highlights West’s violation of JCPOA

TEHRAN – Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani has vehemently denounced a joint letter from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3) to the UN Security Council, dismissing their accusations against Iran as baseless and misleading.

The E3 letter, issued on November 21st, accused Iran of violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231. It disregarded the fact that Iran began to scale back on its JCPOA commitments one and a half years after the West practically scrapped the deal.

Ambassador Iravani countered that Iran's actions are fully justified under the JCPOA's human rights provisions (paragraphs 26 and 36), particularly given the United States' illegal and unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.

Iravani pointedly criticized the E3's hypocrisy, highlighting their failure to uphold their own JCPOA commitments, namely the lifting of sanctions. Instead, he argued, they have continued their hostile policies by imposing further sanctions targeting Iran's vital shipping and aviation sectors.

The Ambassador further dismissed the E3's concerns regarding Iran's October 22nd, 2024 letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency as a deliberate attempt to obfuscate the truth. He clarified that this letter served to warn the international community of the clear and present danger posed by the Zionist regime's threats against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities.

Ambassador Iravani underscored Iran's unwavering commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), emphasizing Iran's absolute right to develop and utilize nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, a right explicitly guaranteed under Articles 1 and 2 of the NPT. He stressed that Iran's nuclear program remains entirely consistent with its NPT obligations and unequivocally rejects the pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“The accusations levied by the E3, therefore, are not only unfounded but represent a blatant attempt to undermine Iran's legitimate rights and divert attention from their own failures to uphold the JCPOA and Resolution 2231. Iran calls on the E3 to immediately cease their unlawful actions and fulfill their outstanding obligations under the agreement,” the letter read.

