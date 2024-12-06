Factors contributing to Esteghlal's struggles

TEHRAN - Esteghlal's performance in the 2024/25 Iranian league and AFC Champions League Elite has been mixed.

They managed to secure a draw against Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League, their overall performance in the group stage was disappointing, with losses to Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Sadd, and a draw against Pakhtakor. Esteghlal have only defeated Al Gharafa in the campaign.

In the Iranian league, they currently sit in 11th place, which is not an ideal position for a team of their stature.

Several factors could be contributing to Esteghlal's struggles:

The team have gone through multiple coaching changes in recent years, which can disrupt team morale and tactics.

Economic sanctions and financial mismanagement have limited Esteghlal's ability to acquire top talent and retain their best players.

The team's squad depth is lacking compared to other top clubs in the region, which can be a major disadvantage in long and demanding competitions.

Esteghlal have been plagued by inconsistent form, with periods of strong performance followed by disappointing results.

It's important to note that Esteghlal are a historic club with a passionate fanbase. They have the potential to turn their fortunes around, but it will require significant investment, improved management, and a strong focus on player development.